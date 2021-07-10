Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $218,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $4,478,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $22,710,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 140.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

