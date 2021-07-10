Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,411,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 338,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

