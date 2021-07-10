Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Bally’s worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $17,426,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.74 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

