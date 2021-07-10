Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Kraton worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

