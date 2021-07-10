Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,790 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

