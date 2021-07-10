Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,798 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Redwood Trust worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

