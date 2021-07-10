Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 257,386 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Conduent worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conduent by 2,130.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.