Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 284,673 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of The GEO Group worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

