Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,092 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ameresco worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 100.2% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.42 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

