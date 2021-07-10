Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,050 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,613.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

