Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,758 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of MarineMax worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

