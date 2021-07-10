Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,610 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Rite Aid worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $813.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.