Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,301,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $974.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

