Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of SYBT opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

