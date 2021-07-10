Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.56.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.