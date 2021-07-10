Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of The E.W. Scripps worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSP. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

