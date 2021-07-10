Ghost Reaches Market Cap of $9.79 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $400,031.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,808,390 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

