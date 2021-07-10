GHOSTPRISM Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $13.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.00882458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,595,080 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

