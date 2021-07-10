Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Purple Innovation worth $46,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

PRPL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. 581,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,693.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

