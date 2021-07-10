Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 750,192 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 4.91% of Provention Bio worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 1,048,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,125. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

