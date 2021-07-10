Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 95,876 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.16% of Everi worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 667,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.