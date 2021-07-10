Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Atlassian worth $42,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.64. 882,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $273.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

