Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $40.97 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 424,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,550. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

