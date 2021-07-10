Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $30.74 Million in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 818,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.61% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,996 shares of company stock worth $7,893,813. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

