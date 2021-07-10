Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $31.53 Million in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $334,284,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $59,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $51,042,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $16,305,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 243,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,128. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

