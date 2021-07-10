Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Chewy worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $85.57. 3,884,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,009. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4,278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

