Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009,318. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

