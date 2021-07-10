Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $54,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

ABNB traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,745. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

