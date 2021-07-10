Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 219,338 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,338 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 2.30% of Alector worth $36,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 43.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

