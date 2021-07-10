Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of argenx worth $36,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.07. 104,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

