Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 28,794 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,794 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 8.62% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $49,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 82,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.