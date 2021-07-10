Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 54,281 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,281 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 2.89% of Pulmonx worth $47,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 41.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,765 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,590,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LUNG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,626. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.