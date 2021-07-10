Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 891,188 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,188 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of DISH Network worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DISH Network by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

