Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 96,389 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,389 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.98% of Option Care Health worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

