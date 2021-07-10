Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 983 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.94. 2,404,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

