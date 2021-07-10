Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

MLM stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.92. The stock had a trading volume of 304,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,667. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

