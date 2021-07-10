Gitcoin (GTC) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00018503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $88.34 million and $16.10 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00875466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

