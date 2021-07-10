Glitch 1-Day Volume Tops $951,740.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $20.69 million and $951,740.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,235,248 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

