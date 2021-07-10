Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Global Net Lease worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

