Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46,618.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $46,618.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.59 or 0.00882020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

