GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

