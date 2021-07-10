Gnosis Market Cap Tops $277.32 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $184.31 or 0.00548004 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $277.32 million and $1.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00881080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

