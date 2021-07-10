GoChain Market Cap Reaches $24.25 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and $2.44 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,139,121,313 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,246,314 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

