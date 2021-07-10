Gold Poker Hits One Day Volume of $28.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $17,622.49 and approximately $28.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00161618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,463.92 or 0.99719687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.00944567 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

