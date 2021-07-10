GoldFund Hits 24 Hour Volume of $629.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $206,131.83 and approximately $629.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006632 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000244 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.