Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 942,338 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of The Mosaic worth $58,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $114,687,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

