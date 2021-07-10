GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0019 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $140,354.91 and approximately $76,562.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,482.79 or 1.00248047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007311 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00055491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

