Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,610.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $44,610.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00116003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00161942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,397.83 or 0.99866310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00941614 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,818,750 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

