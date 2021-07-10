Graft (GRFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232,800.54

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Graft has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $232,800.54 and $38,279.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00624549 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

