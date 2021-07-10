Graphlinq Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $547,788.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $547,788.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

